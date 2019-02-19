The final results are in and they confirm that smart speakers were the hottest consumer electronics product in 2018. Strategy Analytics' latest research shows that Q4 shipments grew 95% to 38.5 million units. This was more than the entire 2017 total and brought the 2018 tally to 86.2 million units. Amazon and Google enjoyed a particularly strong quarter thanks to the popularity of their low-cost Echo Dot and Home Mini speakers and both companies recorded quarter-on-quarter increases in market share. Apple's HomePod sales rose 45%, but its market share fell back to 4.1% in Q4.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005626/en/

Global Smart Speaker Market by Vendor Q4 2018 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The full report from Strategy Analytics' Smart Speakers and Screens (SSS) service, Smart Speaker Vendor OS Shipment and Installed Base Market Share by Region: Q4 2018 can be found here: https://www.strategyanalytics.com/access-services/devices/connected-home/smart-speakers-and-screens/market-data/report-detail/global-smart-speaker-vendor-os-shipment-and-installed-base-market-share-by-region-q4-2018

David Watkins, Director at Strategy Analytics, commented: "Smart speakers and smart displays were once again the most sought-after tech products this past holiday season and we estimate that more than 60 million households worldwide now own at least one device. Smart displays such as Google's Home Hub, Amazon's Echo Show and Baidu's Xiaodu Zaijia are proving popular with consumers who are attracted by the combination of audio and visual stimulus and the wider range of use cases compared to speaker only devices. Smart displays made up more than 10% of total shipment demand in Q4 2018 and they are expected to be a significant driver of growth in the market through 2019."

David Mercer, Vice President at Strategy Analytics, added, "The major technology vendors have done a great job at establishing the voice assistant market and our research shows that users are highly satisfied with the way smart speakers are improving their daily lives. Now comes the question of how to monetize the user base and it will be interesting to see how each player addresses this challenge. The first step will be to encourage wider and more frequent use of apps and services via smart speakers that carry a revenue generation opportunity for the device OEM or platform provider. Voice shopping and ad-insertion are obvious examples but the industry must address the data security and privacy concerns of smart speaker users before these become viable revenue streams."

A complimentary report highlighting the key findings of Strategy Analytics' recent consumer survey of early smart speaker adopters is available here: https://www.strategyanalytics.com/access-services/devices/connected-home/smart-speakers-and-screens/reports/report-detail/understanding-early-smart-speaker-adopters

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. provides the competitive edge with advisory services, consulting and actionable market intelligence for emerging technology, mobile and wireless, digital consumer and automotive electronics companies. With offices in North America, Europe and Asia, Strategy Analytics delivers insights for enterprise success. www.StrategyAnalytics.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005626/en/

Contacts:

European Contacts:

David Watkins, +33 153 409 952, dwatkins@strategyanalytics.com

David Mercer, +44 1908 423 610, dmercer@strategyanalytics.com

US Contacts:

Bill Ablondi, +1 617 614 0744, wablondi@strategyanalytics.com

Jack Narcotta, +1 617 614 0798, jnarcotta@strategyanalytics.com