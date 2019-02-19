Megaport Provides Customers with Secure, On-Demand Connectivity to the Nutanix Xi Cloud

Industry-first integration of Nutanix Xi Cloud and Megaport Software Defined Network enables enterprises with high speed network connectivity for hybrid cloud environments.

BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) (" Megaport "), a global leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, today announced direct access to the Nutanix Xi Cloud for its customers on Megaport's global Software Defined Network (SDN).

Megaport's connectivity services enable Nutanix customers with greater flexibility to rapidly onramp into the Xi Cloud Services such as Xi Leap Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS). Customers can configure a robust DR with a private network between their on-prem data centre and Xi Cloud services in a matter of minutes. This secure, direct access enables rapid scaling, consistent performance, and ease-of-use.

"Successful hybrid cloud deployments require network services with connectivity that is reliable, responsive, and elastic to workload needs. Connectivity is a critical consideration for cloud architectures and use cases like DRaaS which require reliability and scalability," said Sridhar Devarapalli, GM, Cloud Services, Networking and Security, Nutanix. "Megaport's connectivity services allow Nutanix customers to seamlessly and securely connect their on-prem infrastructure to the Nutanix Xi Cloud. Working with Megaport provides our customers with a turnkey solution to support hyperconverged services globally."

"With the ever-growing adoption of hybrid and multicloud architectures, enterprises are faced with the task of managing increasingly complex IT environments," said Vincent English, Chief Executive Officer, Megaport. "Nutanix and Megaport share a common vision to use software to simplify the experience of enabling and running cloud-connected IT architectures. Megaport's industry-first integration with Nutanix furthers this mission by making it simple to provision direct connectivity to the Nutanix Xi Cloud through our web-based portal. This powerful combination allows companies to spend less time and resources managing data connections so they can focus on their core business. We are excited to have Nutanix in the Megaport ecosystem as their services will bring great value to our customers and data centre partners."

Key Points:

Megaport's Network as a Service solution enables customers to directly connect and integrate between on-premise, cloud, and third-party application environments with ease and choice.

Direct, on-demand, secure connections to Nutanix Xi Cloud.

Enables Customers to connect to Nutanix Xi Cloud from any of Megaport's more than 380 enabled locations in North America , Asia Pacific , and Europe without the need to build directly or investing in additional infrastructure.

, , and without the need to build directly or investing in additional infrastructure. Full API integration provides ease of use when managing Nutanix Xi Cloud connections.

Support for four Availability Zones in two regions in the United States -- US East and US West.

About Megaport

Megaport is the global leading provider of Elastic Interconnection services. Using Software Defined Networking (SDN), the Company's global platform enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services across the Megaport Network. Services can be directly controlled by customers via mobile devices, their computer, or our open API. Megaport connects over 1,250 customers in over 380 enabled data centers globally. Megaport is an Alibaba Cloud Technology Partner, AWS Technology Partner, AWS Networking Competency Partner, Google Cloud Interconnect Partner, IBM Direct Link Cloud Exchange provider, Microsoft Azure Express Route Partner, Nutanix Direct Connect Partner, Oracle Cloud Partner, and Salesforce Express Connect Partner.

Megaport, Virtual Cross Connect, VXC, and MegaIX are registered trademarks of Megaport (Services) Pty Ltd ACN 607 432 646.

Nutanix and the other Nutanix products and features mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Nutanix Xi Cloud and Nutanix Xi Cloud Services are referred to and marketed as "Nutanix Xi" and "Nutanix Xi Services" in the country of Japan.

To learn more about Megaport, please visit: www.megaport.com .

MEDIA INQUIRIES





media@megaport.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/681354/Megaport_Logo.jpg