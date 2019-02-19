

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Repsol (REPYY.PK) said that the company and partners PETRONAS and MOECO have made the largest gas find in Indonesia in eighteen years. The discovery is also among the ten largest finds worldwide in the last twelve months. The KBD-2X well in South Sumatra provides preliminary estimation of at least 2 trillion cubic feet of recoverable resources.



The discovery was made in the Sakakemang block in South Sumatra, where Repsol, as operator, holds a 45% working interest. PETRONAS owns 45% and MOECO the remaining 10%.



The company noted that it will continue the exploratory work in the coming months with an additional planned appraisal well. Repsol has cooperated closely with SKK Migas on the exploration activity carried out in the block, and continues to work on next steps with the Indonesian authorities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX