Full Alliance Group, Inc.: Full Alliance Group Inc. Completes Acquisition of Medical Healthcare and Nutraceutical Companies Nutra Yu, Inc. and EBO2, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2019 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: FAGI) ('Full Alliance Group' or the 'Company'), today announced it has entered into a definitive Stock Acquisition Agreement with Dr. Louie Yu, sole shareholder of proprietary nutraceutical developer Nutra Yu, Inc. ('Nutra Yu') and innovative blood therapy company EBO2, Inc. ('EBO2'), pursuant to which both Nutra Yu and EBO2 have become wholly-owned subsidiaries of Full Alliance Group.

Pursuant to the Stock Acquisition Agreement, Full Alliance Group acquired all the outstanding shares of both Nutra Yu and EBO2 in exchange for the issuance of 5,000,000 'restricted' shares of FAGI common stock and 25,000,000 shares of Series B Preferred Stock.

In connection with the closing of the acquisitions, Dr. Louie Yu was appointed Chief Medical Officer of Full Alliance Group. With nearly 25 years of specialized education, training, and patient practice, Dr. Yu is an international medical consultant, Doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and Doctor of Chiropractic specializing in orthomolecular medicine. Dr. Yu is considered a pioneer in oxidative medicine, which is still in its infancy. He was the protégé of the late Dr. Alfred Libby, one of the fathers of Orthomolecular medicine, homeopathy, and nutraceutical formulation. In 2012 Dr. Yu's multi systems approach to medicine were proven via a clinical trial conducted at the World Clinical Trials Center, which was a collaboration between Dr. Yu's Methods and the Biologique center for Regenerative Medicine. Known worldwide as the creator of Quantum Energetic Medicine, he has been able to bridge the gap between modern medicine, and the curative wisdom of the East. Additional management changes and additions are expected in the near future that will further establish the Company within the nutraceutical and healthcare sector.

Dr. Paul Brian Volpp, Director of Full Alliance Group, commented, 'We are very pleased to have successfully launched Full Alliance into the rapidly expanding medical healthcare and nutraceutical industries with the acquisition of Nutra Yu and EBO2. Under the guidance of their founder, renowned doctor and nutraceutical and alternative medicine expert, Dr. Louie Yu, with his long list of proprietary formulations nutritional therapy protocols, we plan to quickly and strategically expand Nutra Yu and EBO2 brands, services, and locations with new distribution channels in markets around the globe. We look forward to assisting Dr. Yu and his team to build Nutra Yu and EBO2 into globally recognized and trusted names in healthcare and nutraceuticals.'

Dr. Louie Yu, Chief Medical Officer of Full Alliance Group and founder of Nutra Yu and EBO2, commented, 'These two companies have access to the entirety of training, knowledge, and research that I have conducted over my lifetime and career in search of effective cutting-edge medicines, remedies, and regenerative treatments. Over the next few months, we plan to dramatically ramp up distribution and marketing for our Nutra Yu product line, direct new clinical studies, and potentially open the first EBO2 clinics in several states in the U.S. With new regulations and legal protections recently enacted in many U.S. states, we are confident that we are entering a very exciting period of growth, expansion, and acceptance for complementary and alternative medicine in America. Nutra Yu, EBO2, and Full Alliance Group are well-positioned to take full advantage of this growing long-term trend.'

About Nutra Yu, Inc.

Nutra Yu, Inc. was founded by Dr. Yu to further develop, market, and distribute his proprietary line of nutraceuticals. Nutra Yu's 'Dr. Louie Yu Formulations' are a complete product line of unique all-natural nutraceuticals based on the science of traditional Chinese medicine, Western orthomolecular concepts, and modern-day physics. This innovative fusion of eastern and western methodologies has generated a remarkable new scientific system which management believes effectively addresses the root of most daily health conditions - inflammation, weight gain, the loss of vital energy, and environmental toxicity.

The Dr. Louie Yu Formulations brand currently consists of more than ten (10) distinct products, including multivitamins and minerals, amino acid blends, immune boosters, digestion aids, sleep aids, stress relief, and hormone support. Dr. Yu's orthomolecular formulation of ingredients are not found in any other supplement product and contain no starch, corn, milk, wheat, yeast, sugar, caffeine, eggs, salt, artificial colors, binders, flavors, preservative or fish derivatives. Dr. Louie Yu Formulations are sold direct to consumers via various Dr. Yu clinics/practices and recently online through Amazon.com.



For additional information regarding Nutra Yu, visit www.drlouieyu.com

About EBO2, Inc.

EBO2, Inc. is the provider of 'EBO2', a second-generation blood treatment technology developed by Dr. Yu over the past 20 years which management believes is 100x faster and more efficient than traditional outdated autohemotherapy and 10 pass techniques. Combined with exclusive pre- and post-treatment nutraceuticals developed exclusively by Dr. Yu, the EBO2 procedure is the world's most advanced medical ozone treatment performed today.

The EBO2 procedure is a minimally invasive intravenous therapy similar to hemodialysis developed as a treatment for many cardiological problems, allowing the patient to avoid life threatening, highly risky, painful, expensive and complicated surgeries and long recovery periods. In this procedure, EBO2 re-circulates all a patient's blood (5-7 liters) over a period of 60-90 minutes for treatment with medical ozone to remove extra inactive proteins which lead to autoimmune related disorders, separate fats, cholesterol, heavy metal toxins, and diseased dead cells and then traps and removes impurities and fats in special patented filtration system.

Medical ozone therapy is already a well-established alternative and complementary therapy in most major European countries, including Germany, France, Italy, Austria and Switzerland. Other countries are also active in ozone therapy, including Russia, Greece, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Dominion Republic and Cuba. In the United States, Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) legislation has now made medical ozone therapy an option for some patients in thirteen states, including Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Washington. EBO2 intends to provide treatments in the United States from company owned and operated clinics in CAM friendly states.

For additional information regarding EBO2, visit www.fullalliance.com

Full Alliance Group management and board of directors anticipate making decisive assessments regarding the direction of the previously announced fintech acquisitions of MY PAY, Kelevra Digital Solutions, and GBE Grupo Empresarial de Tamaulipas SAPI. Additionally, Full Alliance Group would like to announce the termination of the previously announced Purchase Agreement to acquire a New York-based investment banking firm as the selling parties requested the unacceptable removal of a previously agreed upon binding 'No Share Consolidation' clause required to protect the interests of current shareholders.



Contact: ir@fullalliance.com

About Full Alliance Group Inc.

Full Alliance Group Inc. (OTC PINK: FAGI) is a multi-faceted holding company with various interests in technology, healthcare, and nutraceuticals.

