NexusTek Recognized Among Elite 150 in 2019 CRN MSP 500 List for Third Year in a Row

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2019 / NexusTek, a leading national provider of cloud, cyber security and managed IT services, today announced that for the third year in a row CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named NexusTek to its 2019 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category.

"We are honored to have been named an Elite 150 managed services provider by CRN for the third consecutive year," said NexusTek CEO, Mike Jenner. "This distinction reflects a company-wide commitment to delivering a better customer experience by empowering small to medium-sized businesses with the latest technology solutions and hi-touch support to power their success."

This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with innovative approaches to managed services.

Managed service providers are integral to the success of businesses everywhere. They empower companies to implement and operate complex technologies while staying within their budgets and keeping focus on their core business. CRN's MSP 500 list identifies the most groundbreaking managed service organizations, with advanced solutions that have endless potential for growth.

NexusTek achieved record growth in 2018. Today, thousands of businesses across the country trust NexusTek to manage and optimize their respective IT environments for business continuity, productivity and cost-effectiveness. Leveraging highly skilled people, enterprise class processes and industry leading technology, NexusTek presents the SMB marketplace with a single partner to offer true end-to-end IT managed services.

NexusTek provides the convenience and assurance of working with one partner that has the breadth of technology, track record, engineers and dedicated support teams to design, deliver, on-board and maintain IT operations, whether in the public cloud, hybrid, on-premise or multi-cloud environments.

"Fast-growing companies competing in today's innovation economy must be agile," added Jenner, "and cannot risk being held back by technology they've outgrown. NexusTek is not limited by geography or technology. We have the nationwide resources to scale with customers as they grow in size and footprint, and to address their needs - both present day and future."

Despite the numerous potential benefits of cloud, cyber security and managed IT services, only the right solutions - and partner - can solve security, business and auditing requirements. NexusTek, an SSAE 16 SOC II certified company, proves its adherence to rigorous, industry-accepted auditing standards for service companies year after year. Important to note, is that as of 2018, NexusTek has also qualified for the GDPR rider.

"Capable MSPs enable companies to take their cloud computing to the next level, streamline spending, effectively allocate limited resources and navigate the vast field of available technologies," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "The companies on CRN's 2019 MSP 500 list stand out for their innovative services, excellence in adapting to customers' changing needs and demonstrated ability to help businesses get the most out of their IT investments."

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2019 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.

About NexusTek

Thousands of small and medium-sized businesses depend on NexusTek to manage and optimize their IT and cloud environments for business continuity, productivity, operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness. With an all-encompassing services portfolio, infrastructure, high-touch personal attention and IT consulting expertise, NexusTek delivers true end-to-end, outsourced IT management to organizations nationwide. An SSAE 16 SOC II certified company, NexusTek designs problem solving and efficiency-minded IT solutions that bring together storage, virtualization, unified communications and collaboration, data protection and networking technologies from the world's foremost technology leaders. NexusTek Cloud Services offer the flexibility and control businesses need to be agile, and can address customers' unique cyber security, business continuity, compliance and auditing requirements in cloud, hybrid or on-premise environments. NexusTek is ranked as a top Managed Services Provider in North America on the MSPmentor 501 List, is a CRN MSP Elite 150 list member and award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner. Unfettered visibility, 24 x 7 x 365 monitoring, management and a true 24 hour staffed helpdesk, coupled with its comprehensive solutions portfolio and more than 22 years' experience, empower NexusTek to deliver better services to customers, regardless of how their needs change. For additional information, please visit https://www.nexustek.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

