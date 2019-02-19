UNEEQO INC: Uneeqo Inc. (UNEQ) Completes Turnkey Token Software Platform

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2019 / Uneeqo Inc. (OTC PINK: UNEQ), is a company focused on providing turnkey solutions for companies wanting to create, issue and manage security or utility token which is built on a decentralized public ledger platform.

Uneeqo, has completed development of a peer-to-peer digital token platform built upon a distributed, decentralized public ledger that is both viewable and easily audited by transacting parties through unbreakable, encrypted smart contracts. It is a platform that makes the entire process of issuing decentralized utility tokens both transparent and credible. From the landing page, users are taken to an onboarding module which includes user registration, KYC, Profiles, and Dashboard. KYC enables your investor to easily certify their status as Accredited Investors or Qualified Investment Buyers (QIBs). For all offerings, it is the issuer's responsibility to ensure buyers are not blacklisted individuals that can pose financial crime risk for the initial offering.

The first part is issuer verification. This is for those cases when the relevant service only requires users to independently put in their information, without any additional authentication. The second part is when information needs to be checked against third party databases, so issuers can receive the maximum level of verification. The Dashboard can be connected to a smart contract to provide live stats on tokens and user accounts for the utility token offering.

About Uneeqo Inc.

Uneeqo, Inc. is a United Kingdom based technology company which provides professional digital and design services to those involved in a multitude of online verticals utilizing distributed ledger technology, including FINTECH and e-gaming. Uneeqo, will also be providing its own digital wallet applications which is a software program that stores private and public keys.

At the helm of the Uneeqo Inc. team is Dr. Haque, a business development professional with extensive experience in international business in the medical, technology and automotive sectors, as well as a leading consultant in regenerative medicine and cell therapy. In the past, Dr. Haque has held various positions at Wright Medical Europe and Stryker Corporation, along with many of its mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

