Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors 19-Feb-2019 / 15:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti Bank / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors DATE: February 19, 2019 ....................... The issuance of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 102,511,225 with a maturity of 70 days to be sold to qualified investors has been realized as of (19.02.2019). Board Decision Date 04.10.2018 Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY Limit 20,000,000,000 Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities Sale Type Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investors Domestic / Oversea Domestic Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Type Bill Maturity Date 30.04.2019 Maturity (Day) 70 Interest Rate Type Discounted Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TRFGRAN41947 Starting Date of Sale 18.02.2019 Ending Date of Sale 18.02.2019 Maturity Starting Date 19.02.2019 Nominal Value of Capital 102,511,225 Market Instrument Sold Coupon Number 0 Redemption Date 30.04.2019 Payment Date 30.04.2019 Was The Payment Made? No In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti Bank Contact Garanti Bank Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garanti.com.tr ........................................ www.garantiinvestorrelations.com [1] .................................... ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7557 EQS News ID: 777737 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=595ef4909981a1f1a77eaa7d6eb493a3&application_id=777737&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

February 19, 2019 10:16 ET (15:16 GMT)