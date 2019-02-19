Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Redemption of the Debt Instrument 19-Feb-2019 / 15:18 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti Bank / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Redemption of the Debt Instrument .......................................... DATE: February 19, 2019 ....................... The 71-day maturity bank bonds, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated February 15, 2018 by sale to qualified investors on December 10, 2018 with bookbuilding on December 7, 2018 with TRFGRAN21923 ISIN code and TRY 141,703,568 nominal value, is redeemed on 19.02.2019. Board Decision Date 02.11.2017 Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY Limit 20,000,000,000 Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investor Domestic / Overseas Domestic Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Type Bill Maturity Date 19.02.2019 Maturity (Day) 71 Sale Type Sale to qualified investors ISIN Code TRFGRAN21923 Nominal Value of Capital 141,703,568 Market Instrument Sold Coupon Number 0 Redemption Date 19.02.2019 Payment Date 19.02.2019 Was The Payment Made? Yes In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti Bank Contact Garanti Bank Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garanti.com.tr ........................................ www.garantiinvestorrelations.com [1] .................................... ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7558 EQS News ID: 777741 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=595ef4909981a1f1a77eaa7d6eb493a3&application_id=777741&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

