Dillon Gage Metals: BitcoinIRA Selects Dillon Gage to Supply Digital Gold

Stability of a gold-backed, digital asset a natural fit for crypto exchanges

ADDISON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2019 / Dillon Gage, one of the world's largest precious metals wholesale firms and industry-leading technology innovator, has been selected by Los Angeles-based BitcoinIRA to provide the physical gold backing for customers investing in their new Digital Gold product. Digital Gold is an innovative, proprietary solution that allows customers to instantly buy and sell investment-grade, pure physical gold 24/5. Digital Gold combines the stability of gold with the speed of ETFs, and customers have 100 percent direct ownership of their physical gold.

"As one of the pre-eminent physical gold bullion firms, it is our honor to have been selected to provide this service to BitcoinIRA's customer base," said Mark Furmanek, COO of Dillon Gage. "Our forward-thinking executive team has put a lot of time, effort and research into positioning Dillon Gage as an appropriate partner for backing digital and cryptocurrency assets, which we believe will become a flourishing market for institutional and individual investors."

BitcoinIRA is billed as the world's first and largest digital asset IRA company that allows customers to purchase cryptocurrencies and other digital assets for their retirement accounts. Investors can use their individual IRA accounts to trade in popular cryptocurrency options including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum Classic-all backed by physical gold stored by Dillon Gage.

BitcoinIRA.com's COO and co-founder Chris Kline added "We are proud to expand our product offering with the launch of Digital Gold and to have Dillon Gage as our strategic provider. Before this innovation gold buyers had to choose between dollar-derived proxy ETF certificates or slow, expensive physical gold. We are disrupting the industry by offering the best of both products and making them tradeable 24/7 on our propriety IRA platform."

Products such as BitcoinIRA's Digital Gold allow investors to tap into blockchain technology for the most secure form of investing in physical precious metals, all insured and professionally stored in the vaults of the Royal Canadian Mint. Through this alliance, investors have the option to easily convert their digital gold investment amounts to fabricated physical metal equivalents and take delivery at any time they wish.

For industry news and to stay up to date on Dillon Gage's expanding products and services, connect with Dillon Gage on Facebook and Twitter .

For information on BitcoinIRA, please visit www.bitcoinira.com.

About Dillon Gage

Dillon Gage Inc. of Dallas (DillonGage.com), founded in 1976, companies include:

Dillon Gage (www.DillonGage.com) is one of the world's largest precious metals wholesale trading firms. The firm is an authorized purchaser for all major world mints and maintains inventory in over 20 countries around the world. Additionally, the company provides advanced tools and technologies that enable market participants to be more successful in their businesses, allowing electronic trading and offering cloud-based solutions for the physical precious metals marketplace. 800-375-4653

FizTrade Online Trading (www.FizTrade.com) offers a real-time bid/ask trading platform for gold, silver, platinum and palladium. 800-375-4653

Dillon Gage Refining (www.dillongage.com/refining/why-dg), professional assayers and refiners of precious metal scrap, from low grade to karat scrap. Stone removal services and diamond experts on staff. 888-436-3489

International Depository Services Group, with locations in Delaware, USA (www.ids-delaware.com; 888-322-6150), Texas (www.idsoftexas.com; 888-322-6150) and Ontario, Canada (www.idsofcanada.com; 855-362-2431), offers secure, efficient and insured precious metals and certified coin depositories that focus on custom business logistics solutions including storage, fulfillment, inventory managements and many other value-added services.

About BitcoinIRA

BitcoinIRA.com is the world's largest and most secure technology company that allows customers to purchase cryptocurrencies and other digital assets for their retirement accounts. The company offers full-service and self-service options, which include setting up a qualified digital asset IRA account, rolling over funds from an existing IRA custodian, executing a live trade on a leading exchange and then moving funds into an industry-leading multisignature digital wallet.

Since 2016, BitcoinIRA.com has processed over $300 million in investments, gained nearly 5,000 customers and received more than 400 5-star customer reviews. The company has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes magazine, CNBC and The Wall Street Journal, among other publications.

BitcoinIRA.com is a fintech service provider and as such is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency, exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO) or money transmitter. BitcoinIRA.com is privately funded and based in Los Angeles.

Learn more about BitcoinIRA.com at https://bitcoinira.com or call 877-936-7175.

