Port Invest B.V (-) Posting of Offer Document 19-Feb-2019 / 16:04 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 19 FEBRUARY 2019 Recommended Offer by Port Invest B.V. for Nature Group Plc Posting of Offer Document On 22 January 2019, it was announced that the Independent Directors of Nature Group Plc ("Nature Group") and the Board of Directors of Port Invest B.V. ("Port Invest") had reached an agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer to be made by Port Invest for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Nature Group. The Board of Port Invest is pleased to announce that it is today posting to Shareholders, persons with information rights and other relevant persons a document containing the full terms and conditions and procedures for acceptance of the Offer (the "Offer Document") together with a Form of Acceptance. Information for Nature Group Shareholders The Offer will remain open for acceptance until 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 12 March 2019. If you wish to accept the Offer, it is important that you follow the instructions set out on pages 16 and 17 of the Offer Document. Acceptances of the Offer in respect of Nature Group Shares should be made by completing and returning the Form of Acceptance accompanying the Offer Document as soon as possible and, in any event, so as to be received by Computershare by no later than 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 12 March 2019. The Offer Document and the Form of Acceptance will be made available on Port Invest's website at www.portinvest.nl and Nature Group's website at www.ngrp.com. Further copies of the Offer Document and the Form of Acceptance may be obtained by contacting Computershare on 0370 707 4040 or (if calling from outside the UK) +44 370 707 4040. Words defined in the Offer Document have the same meanings in this announcement. ENQUIRIES Port Invest B.V. +31 88 501 2500 Bernardus Muller Nature Group Plc +31 62 680 5605 Berend van Straten Alexander David Securities Limited (financial adviser to Port Invest B.V.) +44 (0)20 7448 9820 David Scott James Dewhurst Mazars Corporate Finance Limited (Rule 3 adviser to Nature Group plc) +44 (0)20 7063 4000 Stephen Skeels Simon Fitzsimmons Further information This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell or an invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, pursuant to the Offer or otherwise, nor shall there be any purchase, sale, issuance or exchange of securities or such solicitation in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, sale, issuance or exchange would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the laws of such jurisdiction. The Offer is being made solely by means of the Offer Document and the Form of Acceptance, which contains the full terms and conditions of the Offer, including details of how to accept the Offer. Any acceptance or other response in relation to the Offer should be made only on the basis on the information contained in the Offer Document. This announcement has been prepared for the purpose of complying with English law and the Code and the information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this announcement had been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside of England. Port Invest and Nature Group urge Shareholders to read the Offer Document because it contains important information relating to the Offer. The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in or into certain jurisdictions other than the UK may be restricted by law. Persons who are not resident in the United Kingdom or who are subject to the laws of other jurisdictions should inform themselves of, and observe, any applicable legal and regulatory requirements. Further details in relation to the Overseas Shareholders are contained in the Offer Document. Any failure to comply with the applicable restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the companies and persons involved in the Offer disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of such restrictions by any person. Unless otherwise determined by Port Invest or required by the Code and permitted by applicable law and regulation, the Offer will not be made available, directly or indirectly, in, into or from a Restricted Jurisdiction where to do so would violate the laws in that jurisdiction and no person may vote in favour of the offer by any such use, means, instrumentality or form within a Restricted Jurisdiction or any other jurisdiction if to do so would constitute a violation of the laws of that jurisdiction. Accordingly, copies of this announcement and all documents relating to the Offer are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent in, into or from a Restricted Jurisdiction where to do so would violate the laws in that jurisdiction, and persons receiving this announcement and all documents relating to the Offer (including custodians, nominees and trustees) must observe these restrictions and must not mail or otherwise distribute or send them in, into or from such jurisdictions where to do so would violate the laws in that jurisdiction. The availability of the Offer to Shareholders who are not resident in the United Kingdom may be affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions in which they are resident. Persons who are not resident in the United Kingdom should inform themselves of, and observe, any applicable requirements. Further details in relation to Overseas Shareholders are contained in the Offer Document. Dealing and Opening Position Disclosure Requirements of the Code Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Code, any person who is interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of an offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror in respect of which it has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an Opening Position Disclosure following the commencement of the offer period and, if later, following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. An Opening Position Disclosure must contain details of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s). An Opening Position Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(a) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 p.m. (London time) on the 10th business day following the commencement of the offer period and, if appropriate, by no later than 3.30 p.m. (London time) on the 10th business day following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. Relevant persons who deal in the relevant securities of the offeree company or of a securities exchange offeror prior to the deadline for making an Opening Position Disclosure must instead make a Dealing Disclosure. Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Code, any person who is, or becomes, interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror must make a Dealing Disclosure if the person deals in any relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror. A Dealing Disclosure must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s), save to the extent that these details have previously been disclosed under Rule 8. A Dealing Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 p.m. (London time) on the business day following the date of the relevant dealing. If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire or control an interest

