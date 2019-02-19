RB Care Homes Turns Around Under-performing Care Home Saxilby House

CHESTER, England, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RB Care Homes are humbled and proud to introduce another great turnaround with the recently acquired care home, Saxilby House, located in Lincoln. The home was inspected and rated by the CQC on January 19th 2019 with a rating of 'good' across the board. The full report can be viewed here.

With over 30 years of experience in the Healthcare sector, RB Care Homes continually raise and maintain standards across the UK and as always, RB Care Homes strive to provide the very best in care. They are delighted to report that the standard of care for Saxilby House's residents is high and being maintained to a satisfactory standard.

With an increasing number of fantastic acquisitions and continued success in the development of ailing facilities, RB Care Homes is going from strength to strength with the drastic improvement of Saxilby House.

Specialised in Alzheimer's, dementia, mental health and old age care, Saxilby House, now part of RB Care Homes, offers residents and their family's piece of mind, trustworthy and well-trained staff, excellent facilities and a home away from home.

Saxilby House Facts -

The local authority & social services are provided by Lincolnshire County Council

This is a care home only; offering amazing residential care to your loved ones

This facility is privately owned

Saxilby cares for residents with dementia, mental health conditions, in old age and people with physical disability

Saxilby specialises in care for Alzheimer sufferers

This care home consists of 10 single rooms, for more specialised & dedicated care

About RB Care Homes

RB Care Homes is a national provider of care homes and staffing services with over 30 years of experience and dedication to enhancing quality of life for others. The company is proud of its compassionate home care program designed to help people stay healthier and longer.

