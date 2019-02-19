Valmet: VALMET Oyj: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 19.02.2019

|Valmet Oyj
|NOTIFICATION
19.02.2019 at 18:30
VALMET Oyj: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 19.02.2019
|Date
|19.02.2019
|Exchange transaction
|Buy
|Share class
|VALMT
|Amount
|20,000
|Average price/share
|20.9620
|EUR
|Highest price/share
|21.2000
|EUR
|Lowest price/share
|20.6400
|EUR
|Total price
|419,240.00
|EUR
The shares held by Valmet Oyj on 19.02.2019:
|VALMT 404,706
On behalf of Valmet Oyj
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen
For more information, please contact:
Tuomas Kivimäki, Vice President, Treasurer, Valmet, tel. +358 50 403 2403
VALMT sbb 19022019 (http://hugin.info/149898/R/2235673/880171.xlsx)
