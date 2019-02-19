Valmet: VALMET Oyj: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 19.02.2019

Valmet Oyj NOTIFICATION

19.02.2019 at 18:30

VALMET Oyj: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 19.02.2019





Date 19.02.2019 Exchange transaction Buy Share class VALMT Amount 20,000 Average price/share 20.9620 EUR Highest price/share 21.2000 EUR Lowest price/share 20.6400 EUR Total price 419,240.00 EUR

The shares held by Valmet Oyj on 19.02.2019:

VALMT 404,706

On behalf of Valmet Oyj



Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:

Tuomas Kivimäki, Vice President, Treasurer, Valmet, tel. +358 50 403 2403

