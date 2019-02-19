Accelerated growth in the 4 th quarter: +12.6%

quarter: +12.6% Strong international expansion in 2018

Revenues

unaudited

IFRS standards

(in million) 2018 2017

Published Change

Published Variation on a

like-for-like basis

1st quarter 45.1 43.3 +4.1% + 4.1% 2nd quarter 45.0 43.9 +2.4% +2.4% 3rd quarter 33.1 33.7 -1.7% -1.8% 4th quarter 52.7 46.8 +12 .6% +10.7% TOTAL 175.9 167.7 +4.9% +4.3% (*) On a like-for-like basis: restated for acquisitions and non-strategic activities sold

Activity in the 4th quarter: Increase of subscription sales (SaaS)

In the 4th quarter of 2018, Prodware generated revenues of 52.7 million compared to 46.8 million in the final quarter of 2017, up 12.6%. On a like-for-like basis, quarterly business was up 10.7%.

The increase in sales is mainly due to:

the strong acceleration of subscription sales (SaaS) in the fourth quarter (+ 45.9%), generating recurring activity and higher margins,

the rebound in sales in the Benelux (+ 23.6%) thanks in particular to incremental revenue related to the integration of Microsoft Dynamics activities acquired from CTAC in the Netherlands.

Growth in international sales in 2018

For the full year of 2018, Prodware's revenue amounted to 175.9 million compared to 167.7 million in 2017, a gain of 4.9%. On a like-for-like basis, sales increased by 4.3%.

Activity in the French-speaking zone, at 69.3 million, was down 9.6%. This decrease is linked, on the one hand, to a strong slowdown in North Africa and, on the other hand, to the particularly difficult economic context in France in the fourth quarter, which had a significant impact on delivering the projects.

On the contrary, Prodware benefited from the good orientation of its international sales, which grew by 17% driven by Germany, Spain and Belux. International sales of 106.6 million now represent 60.6% of the annual total.

The publishing activity (32.2% of the total revenue) at 56.5 million in 2018 is stable compared to 2017. The advisory business remains very dynamic with a growth of 6% while the integration core business increased by 2.9% to 90.5 million (thanks in particular to the successful deployment of the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform). Lastly, recurring SaaS revenue amounted to 28.9 million, an increase of 25.8% over the previous year.

About Prodware

Emboldened by three decades of solid experience and know-how in the field of IT innovation we have always thrived on delivering value and expertise to our customers worldwide. Whether enabling ambitious Cloud strategies, artificial intelligence driven decision-making tools or IoT applications. Prodware keeps paving the way to innovation.

Prodware has embraced technology advances and breakthroughs helping companies step into the future by building the business models of tomorrow across the manufacturing, retail distribution. professional services and finance verticals.

The Prodware group is a global company with regional offices in 15 countries with close to 1300 employees generating 168 M€ in annual revenue in 2017. Prodware SA is listed on Euronext Growth and is eligible for the FCPI investment fund and the PEA/PME share savings plan.

More information: www.prodware-group.com

EURONEXT GROWTH (ex ALTERNEXT)

ISIN FR0010313486 ALPRO FTSE 972 IT Services

Prodware has the innovative firm label (FCPI-eligible) A responsible company, Prodware is a participant of the UN Global Compact.

