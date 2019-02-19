AppsFlyer's People-based Attribution Provides New Insights Connecting the Consumer Journey Across Mobile and Beyond

People-based Innovations Introduce New Cross-device, Cross-channel Intelligence and Dashboards to Measure and Connect Data Across Web, Apps and More

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AppsFlyer , the world leader in mobile attribution and marketing analytics, has expanded people-based attribution on its platform to provide one holistic view of the customer journey across multiple touchpoints, connected devices, digital platforms, and media channels. Leveraging insights at scale from 8.4 billion of the world's connected devices, AppsFlyer's advances in people-based attribution provide marketers with enriched access to data on all digital touchpoints and enhanced visibility throughout the user journey, creating fresh opportunities for brands to engage in personalized, meaningful interactions with audiences based on measurable behavior.

"This is one step towards the vision of a truly holistic, people-based attribution solution becoming reality," said AppsFlyer CEO Oren Kaniel. "Our scale, infrastructure and expertise in mobile attribution have us uniquely positioned to advance the industry as we know it -- but we're still far from the finish line. AppsFlyer's new people-based innovations are part of our natural evolutionary journey. We've spent the past two years architecting our platform to accommodate cross-platform, cross-device, cross-channel, multi-touch attribution measurement, and look forward to continue empowering businesses and brands to market better, sell faster and serve customers more effectively."

According to Forrester research, 65 percent of online purchases now involve toggling between multiple devices. With over 20 billion connected devices worldwide, people-based attribution helps marketers make sense of today's extremely fragmented customer journey by connecting the dots and generating intelligent insights into how users interact with brands across mobile and web.

"AppsFlyer is our source of truth when it comes to attribution," said Sadie Daryan, Global Head of Display & App Marketing at eBay. "We have gained full 360-degree insight to our user acquisition activity, while lowering our costs. No marketing tech stack is complete without AppsFlyer."

Filling the gaps left by other attribution methods, AppsFlyer's people-based attribution enables marketers to avoid inaccuracies and duplication of users, while offering fresh visibility into navigation and behavior across apps, the web and throughout the digital landscape. Armed with these unparalleled insights into brand interactions and the path to purchase, marketers can optimize their campaigns and maximize the impact of each customer touchpoint.

The travel app and airfare company Hopper, which has long used AppsFlyer's attribution platform to help inform campaigns and fuel its data-driven marketing innovations, welcomed the people-based attribution product.

"Advancing people-based attribution is a natural next step for AppsFlyer. Their mastery in mobile attribution has been a major key to the success of our mobile campaigns and is an essential component of our marketing tech stack," said Simon Lejeune, Head of User Acquisition at Hopper. "While the true potential of holistic, people-based attribution has yet to be fully realized, we look forward to AppsFlyer expanding its expertise in mobile to the digital world and beyond, bringing about a new world of possibilities for marketers to have better, more meaningful interactions with consumers."

One initial feature in AppsFlyer's suite of people-based attribution products is Smart Banners, helping marketers create the perfect trigger point along the customer journey and convert web traffic into highly engaged, loyal mobile app users. The feature is powered by AppsFlyer's OneLink technology , which ensures that a user is taken to the most relevant page within their app, based on their initial intent, creating a seamless user experience.

Denitsa Georgieva, Head of Acquisition Marketing at mobile-first car rental service, Virtuo, said: "Being able to connect the dots between web and mobile is essential for our business. In today's multi-channel and multi-device world, identifying precisely how customers are interacting with our brand has been a huge pain point for us. AppsFlyer's people-based attribution is going to change the way we do marketing, giving us insights we've never had access to before."

For more information on how AppsFlyer is fueling advancements in People-based attribution, please visit: https://www.appsflyer.com/product/people-based-attribution

