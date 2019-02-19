JobDiva Acclaimed as Top Five HR Product by GetApp, a Gartner Product

GetApp has recognised JobDiva's standout blend of smart technology, ease-of-use and a strong customer support structure, which add up to maximum results. "One of JobDiva's core missions is to eliminate as many repetitive or tedious tasks as possible, making way for the HR professional of tomorrow," said Yana Nigen, JobDiva's Chief Marketing Officer. "Our platform is leading the wave of the future."
JobDiva is raising the bar for HR. Schedule a free demonstration (https://www.jobdiva.com/) or reach out to one of JobDiva product experts.
About JobDiva: JobDiva is the leading global provider of Talent Management, Talent Acquisition and Applicant Tracking technologies. JobDiva's world-class platform integrates social media tools, recruitment and sourcing software, HR analytics, electronic on-boarding, a CRM and Applicant Tracking Software-all to help organisations deliver on HR goals that range from workforce qualifications to openings, talent availability and maximised delivery. JobDiva currently stands at over 29,000 global users.
Note: GetApp Category Leaders constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, GetApp or its affiliates.
Contact: Neil Brodie
Director of Business Development, JobDiva
020 7596 2774
Neil.brodie@jobdiva.com (mailto:Neil.brodie@jobdiva.com)
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b1dc71e-f5d0-40bc-9893-de92eb980c75 (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b1dc71e-f5d0-40bc-9893-de92eb980c75)