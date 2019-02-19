Interxion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN), a leading European provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results on Wednesday, 6 March 2019, and will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET (1:30 p.m. GMT, 2:30 p.m. CET) to discuss the results.

To participate on this call, U.S. callers may dial toll free 1-866-966-1396; callers outside the U.S. may dial direct +44 (0) 2071 928 000. The conference ID for this call is INXN. This event also will be webcast live over the Internet in listen-only mode at investors.interxion.com.

A replay of this call will be available shortly after the call concludes and will be available until 19 March 2019. To access the replay, U.S. callers may dial toll free 1-866-331-1332; callers outside the U.S. may dial direct +44 (0) 3333 009 785. The replay access number is 6137888.

About Interxion

Interxion (NYSE: INXN) is a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, serving a wide range of customers through more than 50 data centres in 11 European countries. Interxion's uniformly designed, energy efficient data centres offer customers extensive security and uptime for their mission-critical applications. With over 700 connectivity providers, 21 European Internet exchanges, and most leading cloud and digital media platforms across its footprint, Interxion has created connectivity, cloud, content and finance hubs that foster growing customer communities of interest. For more information, please visit www.interxion.com.

