

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices continued to climb Tuesday, setting fresh 10-month highs and the dollar held firmer against the yen after the Bank of Japan hinted at further monetary policy easing.



Speaking to Parliament, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank is willing to ease its monetary policy further if the Japanese currency's strength curbs economic growth.



Spot gold surged $21.37 or 1.62 percent at $1,339.33 per ounce after hitting a 10-month high of $1,327.64 an ounce in the previous session.



Investors also are keeping tabs on the latest round of trade talks between the United States and China, which resume today in Washington following a successful round of talks last week in Beijing.



However, China has accused the U.S. of fueling cybersecurity fears, thus risking exacerbating tensions between the two countries.



