Illuminated Stars Releases Completely Redesigned Digital Experience

SEDONA, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2019 / My Star of Bethlehem, the only US producer of plastic illuminated weatherproof Moravian (also known as Herrnhut) stars, have just released a completely redesigned digital experience under the new alias Illuminated Stars. In addition to the revamped website, the American made stars have also established social profiles on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest. "We want to really connect with our customers, to see how they are using our stars in their homes and at their events and gatherings." says owner and brand ambassador Sandy Lochow. The focus of the company rebrand is all about user experience. With customers in mind, the website has been built to highlight the stunning lighted stars in use in customer's homes and events. The goal is to offer customers the ability to share their own stories and memories around these festive lights as well as to gather new ideas from other members of our community.

As demonstrated by the company's tagline "Sharing Traditions, Creating Memories" the passion to produce these stars is rooted in the owner's own childhood memories of their native Germany. The 26-point Moravian stars originated in Herrnhut Germany in 1897. While throughout Europe these stars have a rich tradition, they are still remarkably new to the North American market.

Co-Owner and CEO Dieter Otte is particularly excited to begin promoting the company's patented "Patriot Star" for the 2019 Independence Day holiday. "We were inspired by the patriotism of America." This American pride is deeply embedded in the brand as shown in their mission statement: "When we moved to the beautiful town of Sedona, Arizona in 2008, little did we know that the American dream would become our dream. A dream of equal opportunity, achievement, progress, democracy and freedom." In addition to the red, white and blue "patriot" stars, state-based stars such as the "Arizona" and "Lone Star" allow those with more localized pride to fly their colors in fashionable flare.

In addition to patriotic pride, the couple noticed that many customers ran into a color dilemma selecting from one of the brand's 4 color choices. The result became a remote control operated, color changing bulb with a variety of different settings, allowing you to set the mood with the touch of a button. "We are so excited about this rebranding" says Otte "it is so integral to our mission to be able to create an online community based around sharing traditions and memories."

Founded in 2011, our family-owned business produces affordable and durable star lights produced here in the USA. Our stars are modeled after the Moravian Stars which have a long tradition from Herrnhut, Germany that dates to 1897. Being natives of Germany, these wonderful stars have been a part of so many of our dearest childhood memories. Today, we honor history by staying grounded in our local community. That is why we manufacture our stunning lighted stars locally in Northern Arizona and offer a lifetime warranty with every star we produce. Our mission: the simple joy of sharing traditions and creating happy memories.

