An invitation: Meet with Kinetic Technologies at MWC 2019, Barcelona, for a first-hand look at the power management leader's mobile solutions

Silicon Valley-based Kinetic Technologies will land in Barcelona, Spain, from February 25 to 28, for Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 to showcase its leading, mobile-focused power management solutions.

Leadership and engineering teams will be on site at MWC to walk through product demonstrations and end-application teardowns that highlight Kinetic's mobile and internet of things (IoT) solutions, including:

Kinetic will also feature RGB LED driver and display power system product demonstrations and competitor comparisons.

MWC attendees are invited to stop by Kinetic's meeting room at the Fira Gran Via conference center (Hall 5, room 5L36MR) to meet with company leadership and engineering teams. Appointments are also available-simply email info@kinet-ic.com to schedule time.

MWC 2019 Kinetic Technologies event details:

When: Monday, February 25 through Thursday, February 28

Monday, February 25 through Thursday, February 28 Where: Barcelona, Spain-Fira Gran Via conference center, Hall 5, room 5L36MR

Barcelona, Spain-Fira Gran Via conference center, Hall 5, room 5L36MR Stop by, or schedule a meeting: Email info@kinet-ic.com to schedule time with the Kinetic team

About Kinetic Technologies

Kinetic Technologies designs, develops and markets proprietary high-performance analog power and protection semiconductors across mobile, IoT, automotive and enterprise markets. We deliver protection solutions tolerant of real-world fault conditions and make power management solutions smaller and more energy efficient. Kinetic Technologies has R&D centers in Silicon Valley and Asia, with worldwide operations, logistics and customer sales support. Visit Kinetic Technologies for more information.

Contacts:

Krista Bordner

Phone: +1 (831) 325 8178

Email: kbordner@kinet-ic.com