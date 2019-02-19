

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a widely anticipated move, Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., officially launched his second campaign for president on Tuesday.



Sanders will once again seek the Democratic presidential nomination even though he is an independent and not a member of the party.



'I'm running for president so that, together, we can create a nation that leads the world in the struggle for economic, racial, social and environmental justice,' Sanders said in a post on Twitter.



Sanders claimed ideas he ran on three years, such as Medicare for all, tuition-free college and a $15 minimum wage, are now supported by a majority of Americans.



In a separate tweet, Sanders asked for support as he seeks to build an 'unprecedented and historic grassroots campaign that will begin with at least 1 million people from across the country.'



Sanders lost the Democratic nomination to Hillary Clinton in 2016 and faces a much more crowded field this time.



The self-described democratic socialist will have to contend with a field of Democratic candidates that is far more progressive than in past elections and features several prominent women.



Responding to the news, President Donald Trump suggested Sanders 'missed his time' but added, 'I wish Bernie well. It will be interesting to see how he does.'



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX