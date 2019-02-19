Thetis Pharmaceuticals LLC: Charles N. Serhan, PhD, DSc., Leading Expert in Inflammation Resolution Pharmacology, Joins Thetis Pharmaceuticals Scientific Advisory Board

Professor Serhan to guide advancement of resolvin-based therapies into clinical investigation for treatment of inflammatory diseases

BRANFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2019 / Thetis Pharmaceuticals LLC ("Thetis"), a biopharmaceutical company developing Resolvin-based therapies to treat inflammatory diseases, announced today that Professor Charles N. Serhan has joined its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Serhan's pioneering studies on the chemistry-medicine interface have resulted in the discovery of the Specialized Pro-resolving Mediators (SPMs), a super-family of biochemical mediators that actively orchestrate the resolution of inflammation and provide the molecular underpinnings for a new era in inflammation resolution pharmacology.

Dr. Frank Sciavolino, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Thetis commented, "As a result of Professor Serhan's seminal discoveries, we now understand that Resolvins offer a new and potentially transformative therapeutic approach to treating inflammatory diseases by resolving inflammation and promoting tissue repair without compromising immune function. We look forward to working closely with Dr. Serhan as we explore the clinical benefits of TP-317, a unique resolvin-based agent, for treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and other disorders with high unmet medical need."

"Uncontrolled inflammation is the unifying pathophysiologic basis for many widely occurring immunological diseases," added Professor Serhan. "By delivering Resolvin E1 to activate existing resolution mechanisms and accelerate tissue healing, TP-317 offers a novel approach to treatment of IBD and other inflammatory disorders."

Professor Serhan is the Simon Gelman Professor of Anesthesia (Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology) at Harvard Medical School and also Professor of Oral Medicine, Infection and Immunity at Harvard School of Dental Medicine. He is Director of the Center for Experimental Therapeutics and Reperfusion Injury at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston as well as Director of the Serhan Laboratory at the Brigham which focuses on identification and structure elucidation of bioactive molecules involved in the resolution of inflammation, tissue injury and pain. Dr. Serhan is the recipient of numerous honors and international awards, has authored more than 550 scientific publications, written several books, and has been awarded more than 200 patents.

Dr. Serhan earned his Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry from Stony Brook University New York, and his doctorate in Experimental Pathology and Medical Sciences from New York University School of Medicine. He completed his post-doctoral training in Physiological Chemistry at the Karolinska Institute Medical University with Professor Bengt Samuelsson, the 1982 Nobel Laureate in Medicine.

About Thetis Pharmaceuticals

Thetis Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule therapies for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The HEALER technology platform discovered by Thetis enables the pharmaceutical development of resolvins, a novel class of molecules with the potential to transform the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases. Thetis' lead candidate, TP-317, is being developed as a potential first-in-class, safe, oral therapy for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. There are approximately 5 million IBD patients in North America, Europe, Japan and China. TP-317 is a new molecular entity that delivers Resolvin E1 (RvE1), a naturally-occurring lipid mediator that resolves inflammation and promotes mucosal healing. Thetis was awarded a $2.3 million Fast Track SBIR grant from the National Institute of Health supporting TP-317 development and anticipates initiating clinical investigation in 2020.

For more information, please visit Thetis Pharmaceuticals' website (www.thetispharma.com) and follow Thetis on Twitter (@thetispharma).

Contact Information

Aaron Mathias

Director of Business Development

amathias@thetispharma.com

SOURCE: Thetis Pharmaceuticals LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/536069/Charles-N-Serhan-PhD-DSc-Leading-Expert-in-Inflammation-Resolution-Pharmacology-Joins-Thetis-Pharmaceuticals-Scientific-Advisory-Board