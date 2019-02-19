

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interface Inc. (TILE) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $6.39 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $4.32 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Interface Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $24.4 million or $0.41 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.6% to $337.06 million from $266.21 million last year.



Interface Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $24.4 Mln. vs. $19.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q4): $337.06 Mln vs. $266.21 Mln last year.



