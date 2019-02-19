Oxford Immunotec Global PLC: Oxford Immunotec Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call for March 11, 2019

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD) (the "Company"), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced that it plans to release fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results after the close of the market on Monday, March 11, 2019. Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Rick Altieri, Chief Financial Officer, and Karen Koski, Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations will host a conference call to review the Company's financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day. The call will be concurrently webcast.

To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial.The replay will be available on the Company's website for approximately 60 days.

About Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary assays for immunology and infectious disease. The Company's T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, MA. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com .

T-SPOT and the Oxford Immunotec logo are trademarks of Oxford Immunotec Ltd.

CONTACTS:

For Media and Investor Inquiries:

Karen Koski

VP, Strategy & Investor Relations

Oxford Immunotec

Tel: +1