Oxford Immunotec Global PLC: Oxford Immunotec Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call for March 11, 2019

To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial.The replay will be available on the Company's website for approximately 60 days.
About Oxford Immunotec
Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary assays for immunology and infectious disease. The Company's T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, MA. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com.
T-SPOT and the Oxford Immunotec logo are trademarks of Oxford Immunotec Ltd.
CONTACTS:
For Media and Investor Inquiries:
Karen Koski
VP, Strategy & Investor Relations
Oxford Immunotec
Tel: +1