EastWest Bioscience Inc.: EastWest Announces Appointment of New Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2019 / EastWest Bioscience Inc. (the "Company" or "EastWest") (TSXV: EAST) is pleased to announce that Ms. Ciska Asriel has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Ms. Asriel has degrees in Economics, Finance and Computer Science with an MBA in International Business. Before joining EastWest as a Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Asriel worked as consultant, senior analyst and project manager for small companies as well as major firms including Deloitte. Her career experience is with project management, data analysis and business development in industry sectors including information technology, retail franchise operations, automotive franchise operations and insurance, global shipping and most recently software engineering and the development of mobile applications. Ms. Asriel's appointment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About EastWest BioScience Group

EastWest Bioscience is a seed-to-sale organization that offers world class manufacturing and premium hemp-based consumer goods. Since it was founded in 2016, EastWest continues to grow as a high-quality producer, manufacturer and distributor of multiple lines of premium hemp products. EastWest is strategically positioned in mainstream consumer markets with wholistic natural products and has developed distribution channels into mainstream stores and markets in Canada. The Company has a Health Canada licensed, GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified manufacturing facility and produces premium brands offering natural products for a preventive care lifestyle. EastWest consumer product lines are divided into four distinct brands: 1) Natural Advancement - natural biopharmaceutical health supplements; 2) Earth's Menu - all-natural hemp superfoods; 3) Natural Pet Science - pet food and pet supplements; and 4) Chanvre Hemp - all-natural health and beauty products. The organization will continue to focus on ongoing development of innovative, hemp-based consumer products through advanced science with clean, natural ingredients to complement its current product offerings.

