Sequana Medical: Mid-Stabilisation Period Announcement

Ghent, BELGIUM - 20 February 2019 - Within the framework of the initial public offering of new shares of Sequana Medical NV ("Sequana Medical" or the "Company"), with the admission of all of its shares to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels under the symbol "SEQUA" (the "Offering"), KBC Securities NV/SA has been appointed by the Company as stabilisation manager (the "Stabilisation Manager").

Further to the start of the Stabilisation Period on 11 February 2019, KBC Securities NV/SA (contact person: Stephanie Van Heyste, telephone number: +32 2 429 98 43) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU 596/2014)) of the following securities within the framework of the Offering:

Issuer: Sequana Medical NV Securities: Common shares (BE0974340722) Size of the Offering: 3,235,294 common shares without nominal value Offer price: EUR 8.50 per share Regulated market: Euronext Brussels Ticker: SEQUA Stabilisation Manager: KBC Securities NV/SA

Stabilisation transactions(1):

Date Quantity Price (EUR) Number of transactions Stabilisation Trading Venue 11/02/2019 300 8.500 4 Euronext Brussels 11/02/2019 200 8.420 2 Euronext Brussels 11/02/2019 150 8.400 2 Euronext Brussels 11/02/2019 796 8.300 9 Euronext Brussels 11/02/2019 73 8.280 1 Euronext Brussels 11/02/2019 150 8.240 1 Euronext Brussels 11/02/2019 100 8.200 1 Euronext Brussels 11/02/2019 27 8.180 1 Euronext Brussels 11/02/2019 400 8.100 3 Euronext Brussels 11/02/2019 323 8.000 2 Euronext Brussels DAY TOTAL 11/02/2019 2,519 8.227 26 Euronext Brussels 12/02/2019 100 8.200 1 Euronext Brussels 12/02/2019 50 8.180 2 Euronext Brussels 12/02/2019 400 8.100 3 Euronext Brussels 12/02/2019 466 8.000 5 Euronext Brussels 12/02/2019 74 7.980 2 Euronext Brussels 12/02/2019 200 7.940 1 Euronext Brussels 12/02/2019 200 7.900 2 Euronext Brussels 12/02/2019 100 7.820 2 Euronext Brussels 12/02/2019 210 7.800 5 Euronext Brussels 12/02/2019 200 7.700 1 Euronext Brussels 12/02/2019 300 7.600 1 Euronext Brussels 12/02/2019 100 7.480 1 Euronext Brussels 12/02/2019 500 7.460 3 Euronext Brussels 12/02/2019 600 7.400 4 Euronext Brussels 12/02/2019 50 7.380 1 Euronext Brussels 12/02/2019 300 7.340 4 Euronext Brussels 12/02/2019 200 7.320 3 Euronext Brussels 12/02/2019 300 7.300 3 Euronext Brussels 12/02/2019 200 7.200 1 Euronext Brussels DAY TOTAL 12/02/2019 4,550 7.644 45 Euronext Brussels 13/02/2019 100 7.380 2 Euronext Brussels 13/02/2019 50 7.360 1 Euronext Brussels 13/02/2019 950 7.300 5 Euronext Brussels 13/02/2019 20 7.280 1 Euronext Brussels 13/02/2019 125 7.240 2 Euronext Brussels 13/02/2019 200 7.200 2 Euronext Brussels 13/02/2019 200 7.100 2 Euronext Brussels 13/02/2019 200 7.060 3 Euronext Brussels 13/02/2019 500 7.000 3 Euronext Brussels 13/02/2019 284 6.940 2 Euronext Brussels 13/02/2019 129 6.920 1 Euronext Brussels 13/02/2019 487 6.900 3 Euronext Brussels 13/02/2019 350 6.800 3 Euronext Brussels 13/02/2019 100 6.700 1 Euronext Brussels DAY TOTAL 13/02/2019 3,695 7.074 31 Euronext Brussels 14/02/2019 25 7.240 1 Euronext Brussels 14/02/2019 20 7.160 1 Euronext Brussels 14/02/2019 350 7.000 3 Euronext Brussels 14/02/2019 250 6.900 2 Euronext Brussels 14/02/2019 50 6.860 1 Euronext Brussels 14/02/2019 200 6.800 1 Euronext Brussels DAY TOTAL 14/02/2019 895 6.930 9 Euronext Brussels 15/02/2019 428 6.800 5 Euronext Brussels 15/02/2019 469 6.740 4 Euronext Brussels 15/02/2019 28 6.720 1 Euronext Brussels 15/02/2019 550 6.600 5 Euronext Brussels DAY TOTAL 15/02/2019 1,475 6.681 15 Euronext Brussels 18/02/2019 150 6.880 2 Euronext Brussels 18/02/2019 200 6.640 2 Euronext Brussels 18/02/2019 300 6.600 2 Euronext Brussels 18/02/2019 300 6.500 2 Euronext Brussels 18/02/2019 250 6.400 1 Euronext Brussels 18/02/2019 250 6.300 3 Euronext Brussels DAY TOTAL 18/02/2019 1.450 6.528 12 Euronext Brussels 19/02/2019 61 6.580 1 Euronext Brussels 19/02/2019 139 6.540 2 Euronext Brussels 19/02/2019 50 6.500 1 Euronext Brussels 19/02/2019 200 6.460 3 Euronext Brussels 19/02/2019 100 6.440 3 Euronext Brussels DAY TOTAL 19/02/2019 550 6.494 10 Euronext Brussels

All data contained in the table above has been provided by the Stabilisation Manager.

Banks involved in the Offering:

KBC Securities NV/SA and Kempen & Co N.V. acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in the Offering, with Mirabaud Securities Limited as Lead Manager.

Sequana Medical

Lies Vanneste

Director IR

Tel: +32

Consilium Strategic Communications

Alexandra Harrison, Marieke Vermeersch, Sukaina Virji

Tel: +44

About Sequana Medical

Sequana Medical is a commercial stage medical device company focused on the development of innovative treatment solutions for the management of liver disease, heart failure, malignant ascites and other fluid imbalance disorders.

Sequana Medical's alfapump is a fully implantable, programmable, wirelessly-charged, battery-powered system that is CE-marked for the management of i) refractory ascites (chronic fluid build-up in the abdomen) due to liver cirrhosis and ii) malignant ascites (with a life expectancy of six months or less). The number of patients with liver refractory ascites is forecast to increase dramatically due to the growing prevalence of NASH (Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis).

Over 650 alfapump systems have been implanted and since April 2018, the alfapump has been included in the EASL (European Association for the Study of the Liver) clinical practice guidelines for decompensated cirrhosis. In January 2019, the FDA has granted Breakthrough Device designation for the alfapump for the treatment of liver recurrent or refractory ascites. The alfapump MOSAIC North American IDE feasibility study in patients with liver refractory or recurrent ascites has been completed and results were presented at the AASLD (American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases) annual meetings in October 2017 and November 2018. The alfapump has not yet received regulatory approval in the U.S.

The alfapump is one of the first safe and effective, long-term alternatives to large-volume paracentesis which is a lengthy, invasive and painful procedure, only providing short-term symptomatic relief, requiring hospital visits and placing a significant burden on the healthcare system and patient quality of life. By automatically and continuously moving ascites to the bladder, where the body eliminates it naturally through urination, the alfapump prevents fluid build-up and its possible complications, improving patient quality of life and nutrition, and potentially reducing hospital visits and healthcare costs. The alfapump DirectLink technology allows clinicians to receive pump performance information and more effectively manage patients treated by the alfapump.

Sequana Medical is developing the alfapump DSR, built upon the proven alfapump platform, to deliver a convenient and fully implanted system for Direct Sodium Removal ("DSR") therapy, a novel and proprietary approach for the management of volume overload in heart failure. Data from animal studies presented at EuroPCR 2018 and HFSA 2018 indicate that DSR therapy is effective and safe. A first in human study for DSR therapy is ongoing. Treatment of volume overload in diuretic-resistant heart failure patients is a major clinical challenge. There are an estimated one million hospitalisations due to heart failure in the U.S. each year, of which 90% are due to symptoms of volume overload. The estimated cost of heart failure-related hospitalisations in the U.S. is $13 billion a year.

Sequana Medical is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. For further information, please visit www.sequanamedical.com .

