Leveraging Sky5 for Highly Integrated Sub-6 GHz Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), an innovator of high performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that MediaTek, a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year, is utilizing its Sky5 suite for their new 5G reference platforms. Specifically, Skyworks' complete 5G front-end architecture is being combined with MediaTek's 5G baseband chipset to deliver highly integrated solutions targeting open market mobile products. The comprehensive sub-6 GHz system enables high-speed network experiences with optimized efficiency and near zero latency, empowering revolutionary emerging applications.

"Given Skyworks' RF expertise and proven performance over successive wireless standards, they are a perfect complement to MediaTek for bringing breakthrough solutions to the market," said TL Lee, general manager of MediaTek's wireless communications business unit. "Our strategic relationship has spanned from 2G to 4G/LTE Advanced and now 5G. Together we have created a solid foundation to address the complexities of 5G and deliver a powerful ecosystem."

"We are excited to be working with MediaTek to accelerate our mutual vision of enabling 5G," said Joel King, senior vice president and general manager of Mobile Solutions at Skyworks. "With our Sky5 suite, we are enhancing performance in a fully integrated system, facilitating seamless implementations and faster end-user equipment rollouts as demand for greater speeds and efficiency surges."

About Sky5

All Sky5 solutions support new 5G NR waveforms and spectrum in addition to enhanced carrier aggregation and 4G/5G dual connectivity, while delivering exceptional levels of integration and performance.

For more information about our comprehensive Sky5 portfolio, visit www.skyworksinc.com/Products_Sky5 or contact Sky5@skyworksinc.com.

Skyworks at Mobile World Congress

Skyworks representatives will be in the Executive Meeting Area in Hall 2, 2G3Ex and 2G5Ex.

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies and advanced multimedia solutions across a broad range of products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, OTT boxes, wearables and automotive solutions. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and more easily achieve their goals through smart technology. We call this idea Everyday Genius and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 market indices (NASDAQ: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks' website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include without limitation information relating to future events, results and expectations of Skyworks. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "believes," "plans," "may," "will" or "continue," and similar expressions and variations (or negatives) of these words. Actual events and/or results may differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our ability to timely and accurately predict market requirements and evolving industry standards and to identify opportunities in new markets; our ability to develop, manufacture, and market innovative products and avoid product obsolescence; our ability to compete in the marketplace and achieve market acceptance of our products; the availability and pricing of third-party semiconductor foundry, assembly and test capacity, raw materials and supplier components; the quality of our products; uncertainties of litigation, including potential disputes over intellectual property infringement and rights; our ability to continue to grow and maintain an intellectual property portfolio and obtain needed licenses from third parties; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the "Risk Factors" section of Skyworks' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of Skyworks' SEC filings can be obtained, free of charge, on Skyworks' website (www.skyworksinc.com) or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note to Editors: Skyworks and the Skyworks symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Third-party brands and names are for identification purposes only, and are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219006099/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations:

Pilar Barrigas

(949) 231-3061

Investor Relations:

Mitch Haws

(949) 231-3223