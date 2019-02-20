China Unicom and Valid Join Commercial Forces to Deliver LTE Connectivity Enablement to Global IoT Device

BARCELONA, Spain, February 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

China Unicom, the leading telecommunications provider in China, and Valid, the innovative eSIM solution provider today announced their commercial partnership to deliver LTE Connectivity Enablement to global IoT customers in China. This commercial partnership provides eSIM technology, making LTE connectivity and subscription management easier for IoT device makers. The companies will explain this industry-first during Mobile World Congress Barcelona, which takes place on Feb 25-28th in Barcelona, Spain.

The commercial partnership leverages Valid's IoT Connectivity Platform paired with China Unicom's powerful eSIM platform which is awarded "GSMA Asia Best Mobility Breakthrough" in MWC Shanghai 2018 - both of which use advanced, GSMA-compliant subscription management solutions from Valid and China Unicom. The companies have successfully tested and demonstrated a fully compliant subscription management swap procedure in China between their respective systems. This critical milestone was achieved in an interoperable multi-vendor environment.

"We are pleased to partner with Valid in this important industry initiative. The integration of eSIM platforms paves the way for accelerated innovation across the China Unicom network," said Chen Feng Wei, Deputy General Manager from Unicom Vsens. "Through this commercial partnership, we are enabling a truly unique experience and technology that drives seamless connectivity."

"It is a real pleasure for Valid to partner with China Unicom. Together, we have achieved a major industry milestone proving once again the leadership and industry expertise of the involved parties. The integration between China Unicom unique service platform, Valid eUICC & Subscription Management technology, and, best-in-class China Unicom LTE Network will enable IoT OEMs, device makers and service providers to embrace a seamless connectivity experience in China," said Carlos Affonso D'Aburquerque, CEO of Valid.

Valid (BM&FBOVESPA: VLID3 ON) is a global company with more than 60 years of experience in the market and a broad portfolio of security-based technological solutions for the financial and banking markets, as well as mobile, identification, data management, Internet of Things (IoT) and track & trace. Valid has more than 6,000 employees and a presence in 16 countries. Today, the company has more than a 60% share of the market for the issuance of identification documents in Brazil, is the fifth-largest producer of SIM Cards in the world, and is among the world's ten largest manufacturers of banking cards. Valid's services fluidly adapt to the unique needs of each region where we operate to create personalized and integrated solutions for our clients. To learn more, visit http://www.valid.com.

China United Network Communications Corporation Limited ("China Unicom") was officially established on January 6, 2009 on the basis of the merger of former China Netcom and former China Unicom. It has subsidiaries in 31 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities) across China and many countries and regions around the world. It is the only Chinese telecom operator listed on the stock exchanges of New York, Hong Kong, and Shanghai. It has been a Fortune 500 company for many years and was ranked at No. 273 in Fortune 500 in 2018.

China Unicom operates a wide range of services, including fixed communication services, mobile communication services, domestic and international communication facilities services, Satellite International Private Lease (IPL) service, data communication services, network access services, telecom value-added services, and system integration related to information and communication services. On April 28, 2009, China Unicom unveiled its full-service brand - "Wo", which carries China Unicom's consistent and innovative service concept and aims to provide comprehensive support for individual, home and corporate customers.

China Unicom has built up a modern communication network with nationwide coverage and global reach. It is vigorously deploying the fixed and mobile broadband networks and advancing the implementation of "Broadband China" strategy at the corporate level, with the aim to provide its users with comprehensive and premium information and communication services. Owning both TD-LTE and LTE FDD 4G licenses, China Unicom ushered in a new stage for 4G development.

