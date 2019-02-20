

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius SE (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK) reported that its fiscal 2018 Group net income to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA increased by 12% (15% in constant currency) to 2.03 billion euros, mainly due to gains related to divestitures of Care Coordination activities at Fresenius Medical Care. Earnings per share increased by 12% (15% in constant currency) to 3.65 euros from 3.27 euros.



For fiscal 2018, before special items, earnings per share increased by 3% (6% in constant currency) to 3.37 euros from 3.28 euros. Before special items and after adjustments, earnings per share increased by 3% (6% in constant currency) to 3.37 euros from 3.26 euros.



Fiscal 2018 Group sales increased by 2% (6% in constant currency) to 33.53 billion euros. Organic sales growth was at 4%, for the fiscal year.



For the fourth-quarter, earnings per share before special items increased by 3% (3% in constant currency) to 0.91 euros from 0.88 euros. Group sales increased by 7% (7% in constant currency) to 8.83 billion euros. Organic sales growth was 6%, for the fourth quarter.



Stephan Sturm, CEO of Fresenius, said: '2018 was not an easy year, and yet it was another successful one for Fresenius. We have further developed and enhanced our medical offering, while once again increasing both sales and earnings. 2019 will be a year of investment in growth areas such as home dialysis, biosimilars and new hospital services and therapies.'



For fiscal 2019, Fresenius projects sales growth of 3% to 6% in constant currency. Net income growth is expected to be approximately flat in constant currency. Fresenius expects year-end 2019 net debt/EBITDA ratio to be broadly stable over the year-end 2018 figure. Fresenius intends to further increase its dividend for fiscal 2019.



Fresenius SE projects Group sales to grow organically with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% to 7% in 2020 to 2023. Group net income is projected to increase organically with a CAGR of 5% to 9% in 2020 to 2023.



The Management Board will propose to the Supervisory Board a 7% increase in the dividend for fiscal 2018 to 0.80 euros per share. The proposed total dividend payout to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shareholders amounts to 445 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX