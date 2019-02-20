GrandVision N.V.: El Corte Inglés and GrandVision sign an agreement to boost the development of Óptica2000

The Dutch group acquires the capital of the Spanish retail chain specialising in optical products and services and hearing aids.

The agreement will provide new growth opportunities for Óptica2000 and strengthen GrandVision's market share in Spain.

The workforce will not be affected by the operation and it will continue to provide its professional services in the usual establishments.

GrandVision, which particularly values the know-how of the Spanish chain and its positioning in the national market, will retain the Óptica2000 brand next to its existing +Vision brand.

Madrid, 20 February 2019. El Corte Inglés and GrandVision have reached an agreement for the Dutch group to acquire the optical retail chain Óptica2000. This will enable the Spanish brand to embark on a new phase of growth as part of the world leader in optical retailing. Following the acquisition of Óptica2000, GrandVision became the preferred optical retail partner within the El Corte Inglés network.

GrandVision, which particularly values Óptica 2000's positioning in the domestic market, will retain the Spanish brand, in addition to its already existing +Vision brand. The operation will enable the Dutch group to generate synergies by integrating its operations and supply chain, while at the same time boosting the development of Óptica2000. This combination will significantly strengthen GrandVision's position in the Spain market.

For El Corte Inglés, this agreement represents another step forward in its strategy of specialisation, by transferring the management of these spaces to the leader in optical retailing. GrandVision has agreed to modernize and refurbish existing Óptica2000 stores and to open new stores within the El Corte Inglés network in the coming years.

Óptica2000 was founded in 1976 in Barcelona and it is the fourth largest optical retailer in the Spanish market, with a network of 106 stores throughout Spain and two in Portugal. The majority of those establishments are in El Corte Inglés department stores, with a strong presence in Madrid and Catalonia. In financial year 2017, Óptica2000 generated a revenue of 83 million euros. Its business model focuses on offering high-quality optical products and hearing aids, with a high-end positioning, as well as specialised eye and hearing tests.

Stephan Borchert, CEO of GrandVision, says: "Óptica2000 is a well-established business with a very loyal customer base, and its acquisition, together with our business +Vision, enables us to offer high-quality eye care solutions in all the segments of the Spanish market. We are very enthusiastic about strengthening our position in the important Spanish market through this acquisition, and we will also benefit from the strong loyalty of El Corte Inglés customers and the excellent locations of the stores".

Víctor del Pozo, CEO of El Corte Inglés commented: "this operation is a good opportunity to advance in our commitment to specialisation, as the management of Óptica2000 will be in the hands of one of the world leaders in the sector, which will enable the chain to embark upon a new phase of growth. It will also make it possible to increase the range offered to customers, as the entire catalogue of the new operator will be available within the El Corte Inglés Marketplace, thereby expanding our commercial offering in the online channel".

Optica2000 Press Release (http://hugin.info/167729/R/2235694/880191.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: GrandVision N.V. via Globenewswire

