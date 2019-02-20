Following change will take place in the exchange membership of Morgan Stanley Europe SE on the 22nd of February, 2019. Morgan Stanley Europe SE will expand trading to bilaterally cleared instruments. Custodian used on Nasdaq Helsinki will be SEB. Trading Identity MSE in INET will not change. Clearing Member Identities for Morgan Stanley Europe SE will be as follows: Member: Morgan Stanley Europe SE INET memberID: MSE Clearing and settlement ID: ESSEFIHXXXX [Party 1], MSSEDEFBXXX [Party 2] Valid from date in Finnish CSD system: On the 22st of February, 2019 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2083 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Helsinki Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=710099