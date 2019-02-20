Proxima appoints Claire Foxall Executive Vice President, Public Sector

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Proxima, the UK's leading provider of specialist procurement services and consultancy, today announced the appointment of Claire Foxall as Executive Vice President, Public Sector. Foxall is appointed to the Board with responsibility for strategy, growth and delivery within the Public Sector Business Unit.

"Claire brings a wealth of procurement consulting and public sector experience to the Proxima family," said Gareth Evans, CEO of Proxima. "Our Public Sector Business Unit is experiencing rapid growth, Claire's appointment is further evidence of our desire to invest in UK Government's procurement effectiveness."

Foxall brings 17 years of consulting experience to the role, specialising in business strategy and transformation. During the last decade, she has worked closely with several public sector clients, majoring on business change and stakeholder engagement within shared services, procurement and commercial.

"As the UK's leading procurement specialist, Proxima has unparalleled capability, knowledge and tools," said Foxall, "I'm excited to be harnessing this capability in offering thought leadership, market knowledge, capability and capacity to our public sector clients."

About Proxima:

Proxima is an aggregator of knowledge with a specialist delivery engine. We use procurement to enable better performance and deliver value for money.

