The energy regulator of Flanders has set a provisional feed-in premium of €0.02595/kWh - to be added to the spot market price - for a 1.35 MW solar project under development in the region. That is considerably more affordable for public support than the feed-in premium of €0.078/kWh the VEA set a year earlier for a 100 MW project under development by Engie.The exclusion of big PV parks from incentive schemes in Flanders, Wallonia and Brussels means large-scale solar has barely made a dent in the Belgian market - most of the nation's 3.8 GW of capacity is made up of residential and commercial ...

