

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark producer price inflation eased marginally for the third straight month in January, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index climbed 3.2 percent year-on-year in January, following a 3.3 percent rise in December. In November, the producer prices recorded 5.1 percent gain.



The domestic market prices registered 6.8 percent annually in January and foreign market prices edged up 0.1 percent. Import prices rose 0.7 percent from a year ago.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.6 percent in January, after a 2.0 percent decline in the previous month.



