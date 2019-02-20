

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey consumer confidence eased for the third consecutive month in February, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index declined to 57.8 in February from 58.2 in January. The reading was the lowest in three months.



The indicator measuring the financial situation expectation of the households for the next twelve month declined to 75.2 from 77.1 in January.



Likewise, the index for general economic situation expectations for the coming year fell marginally to 75 from 76.5 in the previous month.



The number of people unemployed expectation index decreased to 59 from 60.9.



The probability of saving index rose to 22 from 18.3.



