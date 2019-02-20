Ahlsell AB (publ) has requested delisting of the company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares of Ahlsell AB (publ). Short name: AHSL ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009155005 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 128388 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be on March 6, 2019. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB