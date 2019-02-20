

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher on Wednesday amid optimism the U.S. and China might reach a trade deal before the March 2 deadline.



U.S. President Donald Trump claimed China is 'trying to move fast' so that an increase in tariffs on Chinese goods currently set to take effect does not happen.



The higher-level talks with Chinese Vice Premier Liu are planned later this week while a Xi-Trump meeting is likely next month to strike a deal or secure a memorandum of understanding.



Investors also awaited the Federal Reserve's policy meeting minutes due later in the session for clues on policymakers' thinking on interest rates and its balance sheet reduction policy.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 9 points or 0.17 percent at 5,169 in opening deals after losing 0.2 percent on Tuesday.



In stock-specific action, Air France-KLM Group advanced 1.7 percent after its fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to 218 million euros from 928 million euros last year.



