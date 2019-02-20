Global Biocides Market Size Reach US$ 10500 Million by 2024 and 4.1% CAGR in Terms of Revenue

PUNE, India, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports added Global Biocides Market Growth 2019-2024 report to its online research database. Biocides are substances used to kill or inhibit all life forms when introduced in sufficient concentration and duration.

Biocides are mostly used to kill harmful organisms and control bacterial or fungal growth.

There are various types of biocides such as halogen compounds, metallic compounds, organosulfurs, organic acids, phenolics, and others that are used in various applications such as water treatment, personal care, food & beverage, paints & coatings, wood preservation, and others.



According to this study, over the next five years the Biocides Market will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 10500 million by 2024, from US$ 8610 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Biocides business, shared in Chapter 3.



This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Biocides market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Biocides value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:



Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

- Disinfectants and General Biocidal Products

- Preservatives

- Pest Control

- Other Biocidal Products

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

- Water Treatment

- Food & Beverage

- Personal Care

- Wood Preservation

- Paintings & Coatings

- Others



This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

- Americas(United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil)

- APAC(China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia)

- Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

- Middle East & Africa(Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries)



The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

- Lonza

- Dow Microbial Control

- Troy Corporation

- ThorGmbh

- Lanxess

- Clariant

- BASF

- AkzoNobel

- Nalco Champion

- Albemarle

- DuPont

- Kemira Oyj

- Baker Hughes

- Bio Chemical

- Xingyuan Chemistry

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.



Research objectives

- To study and analyze the global Biocides consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

- To understand the structure of Biocides market by identifying its various subsegments.

- Focuses on the key global Biocides manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

- To analyze the Biocides with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

- To project the consumption of Biocides submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Biocides by Players

4 Biocides by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Biocides Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

