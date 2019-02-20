

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) announced Wednesday that Chief Financial Officer Michael Brosnan plans to retire from the Company after his successor has been identified and transitioned into the role.



Fresenius Medical Care expects to name a new CFO by the end of this year. Brosnan has been Global CFO of Fresenius Medical Care since January 2010.



Previously, he served as CFO of Fresenius Medical Care North America for seven years. He joined the company in 1998 as Vice President of Finance and Administration for the company's laboratory services organization and then assumed several key executive positions at Fresenius Medical Care in North America.



Prior to joining the company, he held senior financial positions at Polaroid Corporation and was an audit partner at KPMG.



