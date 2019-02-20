

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks held steady on Wednesday as hopes for a Sino-U.S. trade deal continued to build and British Prime Minister Theresa May ditched a radical Brexiter plan to save her EU exit deal.



Investors also awaited the Federal Reserve's policy meeting minutes due later in the session for clues on policymakers' thinking on interest rates and its balance sheet reduction policy.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.2 percent at 369.84 in opening deals after declining 0.2 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was rising half a percent and France's CAC 40 index was moving up 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was little changed with a positive bias.



Irish nutrition company Glanbia soared 10.5 percent after it agreed to acquire Watson, a non-dairy ingredient solutions business headquartered in Connecticut (US) for US$89 million (€78.65 million).



Danish software company Simcorp jumped 8.6 percent after it announced a share buyback program for up to EUR 12.5m.



Spanish utility Iberdrola advanced 1.7 percent. The company reported 2018 net profit of 3.014 billion euros, 7.5 percent higher than the previous year's 2.804 billion euros.



Air France-KLM Group gained 4 percent in Paris after its fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to 218 million euros from 928 million euros last year.



Footasylum shares plunged 10 percent in London after larger rival JD Sports Fashion Plc increased its stake in the company to more than 18 percent. JD Sports Fashion was half a percent lower.



Lloyds Banking advanced 2.8 percent after reporting a rise in FY18 pre-tax profit.



Sainsbury slumped over 15 percent after the competition watchdog raised a catalogue of concerns over its merger with Asda.



Fresenius shares jumped over 3 percent after the German healthcare firm said it expects earnings to grow faster than sales from 2020.



