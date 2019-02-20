Geographic Information System Market to be Driven by Rising Application in Urban Planning & Smart Cities and Increasing Location-Based Facilities Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market is estimated to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2025. Geographic information systems (GIS) implies the storage, gathering, manipulation, analysis, and presentation of geo-spatial data related to any geographic location in the globe. There are several input types of geographic information systems (GIS) that may include satellite imagery, 3D scanners, existing maps, and aerial imagery among others to generate digital maps of geographic locations. Geographic information systems (GIS) applications are tools that permit operators to analyze spatial information, create interactive queries (user-created searches), edit data in maps, and present the results of all these operations.

The factors that propel the growth of the market include increasing acceptance of GIS in urban planning, smart cities, infrastructure development, coupled with increasing location-based facilities. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market include lack of authentic spatial data, and high initial set-up costs of the system. Geographic Information System (GIS) industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

The market may be explored by components, usage, application, device, and geography. The market may be explored by components as Services, Hardware, and Software. The "Services" segment dominated the Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to increasing use of spatial data analytics in several applications such as taxi aggregators, urban planning, and food delivery, among others. The market may be explored by usage as Navigation, Surveying, and Mapping. The "Navigation" segment dominated the Geographic Information System (GIS) industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025.

The market may be explored by application as Agriculture, Transport and Logistics, Oil & Gas, Mining and Geology, Government, Utilities, Construction, and Aerospace and Defense. The "Construction" segment dominated the Geographic Information System (GIS) Market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 due to increasing construction activities across the globe has created a demand for surveying devices such as GIS collectors, GNNS-based receivers and robotic total stations, and antennas. Geographic Information System (GIS) industry may be explored by device as Mobile, and Desktop.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Geographic Information System (GIS) Market and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include increased use of GIS in construction, agriculture, and utilities sectors in the region. Further, India, China and Japan witness a comparatively higher saturation rate of Geographic Information System (GIS) as compared to the other regions.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Geographic Information System (GIS) industry comprise Autodesk, Inc., Hexagon AB, Bentley Systems, Inc., FARO Technologies, Inc., Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., Trimble, Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI), Pitney Bowes, Inc., Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., MacDonald, Super Map Software Co., Ltd., Pasco Corporation, Ubisense Group Plc., Schneider Electric SE, GeodeziaZrt, andSouth Surveying & Mapping Instrument Co., Ltd. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Market Segment:

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Hardware



Software



Services

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Surveying



Mapping



Navigation

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Transport and Logistics



Agriculture



Construction



Mining and Geology



Oil & Gas



Aerospace and Defense



Utilities



Government

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Desktop



Mobile

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

- North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

- Europe

Germany

UK

France

- Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

- South America

Brazil

- Middle East and Africa

