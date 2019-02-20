Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 19-February-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1804.23p INCLUDING current year revenue 1820.00p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1758.50p INCLUDING current year revenue 1774.27p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---