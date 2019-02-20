Dominica Welcomes New Rainforest Situated Hotel to CBI-roster - CS Global Partners

LONDON, February 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Sanctuary Rainforest Eco-Resort and Spa is the latest addition to Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Programme.

Last week, the Dominican Government and Vital Developers Ltd signed an agreement for the construction of a five-star eco-resort located in the village of Laudat. The area is situated in the Roseau Valley, a highly-visited tourist district, and will operate under Dominica's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

The upcoming hotel, named the Sanctuary Rainforest Eco-Resort and Spa, will be constructed in alliance with Dominica's efforts to become the world's first climate-resilient nation. It will comprise of 72 villas all built to withstand hurricanes up to category 5 and seismic events reaching a 7.0 magnitude. As revealed in its title, the Sanctuary resort will be sited inside the rainforest with the utmost sensitivity of its natural surroundings.

"We see this project, the Sanctuary Rain Forest Eco Resort as fitting and considerate to our own vision for our country especially in the Roseau Valley; ensuring that at all stages, the environment is respected and the environment is protected. Because if we are to continue our efforts to build a climate resilient nation, if we're to continue to promote our country as an eco-tourism destination it must not only be based on what the good Lord has given to us, but also must be what we have done to it," said Dominican Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit.

In addition to preserving Dominica's natural environment, the local citizens are expected to benefit greatly from the investment. The hotel is expected to employ 160 people with at least 60 receiving a permanent job. Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit noted that this would also create sustainable jobs throughout the whole of the Roseau Valley. Native fisherman, farmers and the agriculture industry will also be put to good use with 80% of organic foods set to be purchased from locals.

Sanctuary Rainforest joins an impressive portfolio of CBI-approved resorts scattered all over Dominica, three of which are expected to open their doors this year. With 25 years' experience in the economic citizenship industry, the Government of Dominica are only continuing to enhance its offerings to global investors.

