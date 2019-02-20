Global Malt Drinks Market Worth USD 26.81 Billion by 2025: Hexa Research

FELTON, California, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global malt drinks market is expected to reach USD 26.81 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2025. The rising popularity of malt drinks as a source of nutrition which regulates appetite and keeps bones and skin healthy and malt-based health drinks are expected to be among the factors driving the demand.

Malt extract beverage is also gaining popularity as an effective alternative to high-calorie soft drinks. Consumption of malt beverages as sports drink among gym professionals and athletes will also add to the increasing consumption in the coming years.

North America is a leading region in the global malt drinks market, which accounted for a share of more than 25.0% in 2017. The U.S. is the leading country in North America for malt-based beverages. In the U.S. flavored malt beverage (FMB) has become significantly popular in the past few years.

Smirnoff Ice and Mike's Hard Lemonade are the famous brands of FMBs in the U.S. In the past few years, craft beer market has witnessed considerable growth in the U.S., which has accelerated the growth of the alcoholic malt drinks as the majority of the craft beers are malt-based beverages.

Access full research report with ToC on "Global Malt Drinks Market Size and Forecast, By Product (Alcoholic, Non-Alcoholic), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region and Trend Analysis, 2015 - 2025" at: https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/malt-drinks-market

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region, where the demand for malt-based health drinks is expected to grow considerably. The Middle East & Africa, on the other hand, is expected to reach more than USD 2.80 billion by the end of 2025, registering a CAGR of over 4.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Shifting inclination by the governments of Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar towards promoting investment in food & beverage sectors to expand the manufacturing output is expected to open new market opportunities. Also, population growth and rising disposable income in Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Kenya are projected to spur malt drinks manufacturers to establish strategic partnerships with distributors over the coming years. The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is predominantly a market for unfermented clear malt as alcoholic products banned in many MENA countries.

Alcoholic malt drinks command a high market share, however, growth in non-alcoholic malt drinks is expected to supersede that of alcoholic malt beverages. Non-alcoholic is gaining traction as a healthier alternative to alcoholic drinks and is witnessing increasing consumption in the Middle East countries where these are associated with higher living standard and are halal certified. Consumption of non-alcoholic malt beverages among the consumers across the various age group as it does not contain alcohol has also added to the growth of the market.

The global malt drinks market is highly competitive with the presence of established companies such as Anheuser-Busch, Asahi Breweries, Bavaria Brewery, Heineken N.V., and COORS BREWING COMPANY. Over the companies are expected to innovate products especially for growth markets in the Middle East & Africa region. Innovation is expected clear malt where new flavors are expected to be launched in the coming years. In October 2018, United Breweries (UBL) launched a new non-alcoholic malt beverage, Kingfisher Radler for the Indian market.

Hexa Research has segmented the global malt drinks market report based on product, distribution channel and region:-

Segmentation by product

• Alcoholic

• Non-Alcoholic

Segmentation by distribution channel

• Offline

• Online

Segmentation by region

- North America

• U.S.

- Europe

• Germany

- Asia Pacific

• China

• India

- Central & South America

• Brazil

- Middle East & Africa

Key players analyzed:

• Anheuser-Busch

• Asahi Breweries

• Bavaria Brewery

• GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd

• Mondelez International

• The Kraft Heinz Company

• United Breweries (UBL)

• Nestlé

• Abbott

• Heineken N.V.

• COORS BREWING COMPANY

