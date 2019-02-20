White Box Server Market Worth $25.53 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 22.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global white box server market size is estimated to reach USD 25.53 billion by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of open source platforms such as Open Compute Project and Project Scorpio coupled with surging demand for micro-servers and containerization of data centers is expected to stoke the growth of the market. Spiraling demand for low-cost servers, higher uptime, and high degree of customization and flexibility in hardware design are likely to propel the market over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

North America held the highest market share in 2017. The growth of the market can be attributed to high saturation of data centers and surging demand for more data centers to support new big data, IoT, and cloud services

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to burgeoning adoption of mobile and cloud services. Presence of key manufacturers offering low cost products will bolster the growth of the regional market

The data center segment is estimated to dominate the white box server market throughout the forecast period owing to rising need for computational power to support mobile, cloud, and data intensive business applications

The density optimized server segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate owing to increased use of white box servers across hyperscale datacenter environments delivering higher efficiency and scalability for enterprise users

Prominent market players include Inventec Corporation; Wistron Corporation; MITAC Holdings Corporation Ltd; Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Ltd.; Compal Electronics; Celestica Inc.; Penguin; Quanta Computers, Inc.; Hyve; Computing; Cisco; Hewlett Packard; and Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Read 101 page research report with TOC on "White box Server Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Server (Rack & Tower, Blade, Density Optimized), By Business Type (Datacenters, Enterprise), By Processor, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/white-box-server-market

A white box server can be considered as a customized server built either by assembling commercial off-the-shelf components or unbranded products supplied by Original Design Manufacturers (ODM) such as Supermicro; Quanta Computers; Inventec; and Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Inc. These servers are easier to design for custom business requirements and can offer improved functionality at a relatively cheaper cost, meeting an organization's operational needs.

Evolving business needs of major cloud service and digital platform providers such as AWS, Google, Microsoft Azure, and Facebook are leading to increased adoption of white box servers. Low cost, varying levels of flexibility in server design, ease of deployment, and increasing need for server virtualization are poised to stir up the adoption of white box servers among enterprises.

Data Analytics and cloud adoption with increased server applications for processing workloads aided by cross-platform support in a distributed environment is also projected to augment the market. Open Infrastructure conducive to software-defined operations and housing servers, storage, and networking products will accentuate the market for storage and networking products during the forecast period.

Additionally, ODMs are focused on price reduction as well as innovating new energy efficient products and improved storage solutions, which in turn will benefit the market during the forecast period. However, ODM's limited service and support services, unreliable server lifespans, and lack of technical expertise to design and deploy whitebox servers can hinder market growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global white box server market on the basis of server, business type, processor and region:

- White box Server Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Rack & Tower Server



Blade Servers



Density Optimized Servers

- White box Server Business Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Data centers



Enterprise

- White box Server processor Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

x86 Servers



non-x86 Servers

- White box Server Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Spain





Italy



Asia Pacific



India





China





Japan





South Korea



South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

