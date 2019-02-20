Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2019) - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) ("Getchell Gold" or the "Company"), reports that Peter M. Clausi has been removed as President of the Company. He continues to serve as a Director of the Company.

