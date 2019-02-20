Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

A2 Global Risk Angola's corruption crackdown: Can reality match ambition? 20-Feb-2019 / 13:10 CET/CEST *Angola's corruption crackdown: Can reality match ambition?* _President _Manuel Gonçalves _Lourenço is pursuing an elite accused of syphoning off Angola's wealth. In a new report, A2 Global Risk assesses whether his ambitions can be matched by an ability to recover assets, and what this means for foreign companies seeking opportunities there._ When Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço was elected president of Angola in 2017, he surprised many observers by going after family members and associates of his predecessor, José Eduardo dos Santos, as part of his pledge to eradicate corruption. There is indeed much scope for tackling graft in developing countries, where USD20-40 billion is lost each year through corruption, according to the United Nations' Office on Drugs and Crime. The sums involved often exceed payments received in overseas development assistance. Ensuring that businesses transactions are transparent reduces uncertainty and lowers the risk of uncompetitive practices. Protecting state institutions against corrupt practices can also ensure that all citizens are equal before the law and that taxpayers' money is used correctly. But Lourenço's efforts could be stymied by the complex and lengthy process of tracing, freezing, confiscating and returning stolen assets to the country. Repatriation is complicated by the involvement of multiple jurisdictions and technical, legal and political barriers. Questions have also been asked about why the president has excluded certain figures from his clampdown, which seems at odds with his public rhetoric. With politically exposed persons who have joined the new elite will still likely dominate Angolan businesses until Lourenço's efforts bring returns, where does this leave foreign companies seeking investment opportunities in Angola? In _ASSET RECOVERY IN ANGOLA: Between ambition and capacity_ A2 Global Risk looks behind the headlines and provides an independent assessment of the business risks likely to affect companies looking to enter the Angolan market over the next three years. Read ASSET RECOVERY IN ANGOLA: Between ambition and capacity *About* _A2 Global Risk is a full-service consultancy offering information services, protective security and logistics services. Founded in 2006, Allan & Associates has offices around the world, including London, Hong Kong and Shanghai._ _For more information call A2 Global Risk's Information Service on: +44 (0) 207 300 7252 _ _Email: _informationservices@a2globalrisk.com ENDS Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 778135 20-Feb-2019

