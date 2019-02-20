

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) reported a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit totaled $3.42 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $4.48 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Vishay Precision Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.29 million or $0.54 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $76.98 million from $69.44 million last year.



Vishay Precision Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $7.29 Mln. vs. $5.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.54 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q4): $76.98 Mln vs. $69.44 Mln last year.



