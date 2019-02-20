GaN Systems Commended by Frost & Sullivan for its GaN Power Transistors

GaN Systems' 100V and 650V Products meet the demand and addressing the unsolved power system challenges

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductors market, Frost & Sullivan recognises GaN Systems, Inc. with the 2019 European New Product Innovation Award for developing advanced GaN power semiconductor solutions for the data center, industrial, automotive, renewable energy, and consumer application sectors. The products' unmatched efficiency, quality, and reliability enable customers to boost the productivity of their current assets and create new classes of products and systems.

"GaN Systems' superior 100V and 650V power transistors outperform other silicon and GaN transistors by reducing the power loss, size, and weight by two to three times, which translates into lower overall system costs," said Aravindhan Pillai Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst. "Because the transistors' proprietary design and packaging are optimised for high frequency and high yield, they can potentially revolutionise the entire client ecosystem across different economy segments. For instance, they can reduce the power consumed in data centers, help renewable energy systems store and convert more power, and increase the mileage range of electric vehicles by boosting the efficiency of the power train."

GaN Systems' company strengths are reinforced by its strategic relations with major partners, such as TSMC, Delta, and BMW. Additionally, in June 2018, GaN Systems signed a collaboration agreement with ROHM, a leading supplier of power semiconductors. The key goal of the partnership is to contribute to power electronics' continuing evolution by developing form-, fit-, and function-compatible products using GaN semiconductor dies in both GaN Systems' GaNPX packaging and ROHM's traditional power semiconductor packaging. This partnership will offer customers the widest selection of dual-sourced GaN devices.

Furthermore, the company's evaluation kits, application notes and circuit simulation tools allow customers to design their products with an ease-of-use that provides a shorter time-to-market system release. Specifically, the simulation tools allow design engineers to compare application conditions by implementing specific operation values. Customers can choose different load and source parameters, the number of devices to parallel, and heat sink parameters. In addition, these tools can generate data tables, with values for loss and junction temperature, enabling the comparison of the impact of parameter variations or the operation of different parts directly.

"GaN Systems, headquartered in Canada with operations based in Taiwan; has a sales and applications engineering presence in Germany, Japan, China, Korea, and the United States; and aims to expand to Southern and Northern Europe in the future," noted Aravindhan Pillai "The company's wide portfolio and customer-centric products and services have positioned it ideally for both geographic expansion and rapid market share growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognises the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives to customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the largest portfolio of transistors that uniquely address the needs of today's most demanding industries including data center servers, renewable energy systems, automotive, industrial motors and consumer electronics.

As a market-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes possible the design of smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system transistor performance, GaN Systems is enabling power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world. For more information, please visit:

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

