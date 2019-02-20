The "Bad Loans Early Warning Signs and Effective Actions" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The emergence of potential problem loans within a lending portfolio is an inevitable risk associated with the lending activity undertaken by any bank. However, when the credit quality of lending assets deteriorates to the point where they are Non-Performing, the consequences for a lender's capital base and reputation can be severe.
Through the extensive use of practical exercises and case studies, this 2 day workshop conducted by an experienced City practitioner, will introduce delegates to the common causes and impacts of credit deterioration. It will then focus in detail on how to identify and respond to the early warning signs of an emerging problem in relation to an individual credit exposure; providing high level instruction on how to determine whether it may be possible to restructure or rehabilitate the loan to halt the decline that has been identified.
Main Topics Covered During This Training
- The Impacts of Problem Debt
- Early Warning Signs of Credit Deterioration
- Accounting as Problem Indicator
- Matching Early Action to Early Warnings
- Management and Other Stakeholders
- Formulating a resolution strategy
- Implementing an Action Plan
What Will You Learn
By the end of this course you will:
- A clear understanding of the negative effects of credit migration from a lender's perspective
- An understanding of common causes of business failure and the most appropriate responses
- The key skills to support effective exposure monitoring and the early identification of credit deterioration
- An understanding of the options available to a lender in response to adverse credit migration
- An understanding of what conditions are required to facilitate the rehabilitation or restructure of a deteriorating lending asset
Key Topics Covered:
Day 1
The Impacts of Problem Debt
Early Warning Signs of Credit Deterioration
Accounting as Problem Indicator
Matching Early Action to Early Warnings
Day 2
Management and Other Stakeholders
Formulating a resolution strategy
Implementing an Action Plan
Putting it all into Practice
Workshop summary and final questions
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/564gbn/bad_loans_early?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005519/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Credit and Loans