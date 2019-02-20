Regulatory News:

The French trial court today issued its judgment on the cross-border matter finding UBS AG guilty and UBS (France) SA of illicit solicitation and laundering of the proceeds of tax fraud and assessed a penalty of EUR 3.7 billion and EUR 15 million respectively and civil damages of EUR 800 million.

UBS strongly disagrees with the verdict. The bank has consistently contested any criminal wrongdoing in this case throughout the investigation and during the trial. The conviction is not supported by any concrete evidence, but instead is based on the unfounded allegations of former employees who were not even heard at the trial. No evidence was provided that any French client was solicited on French soil by a UBS AG client advisor to open an account in Switzerland. As no offence in France was established, the decision effectively applies French law in Switzerland. This undermines the sovereignty of Swiss law and poses significant questions of territoriality. The judgement does not depart from preconceived notions, incriminating the bank based on the fact that it offered certain legitimate and standard services under Swiss law that are also common in other jurisdictions.

The verdict also lacks proof and a credible methodology for the calculation of the fine and damages. The charges of laundering the proceeds of tax fraud are without merit, as the predicate offence of an original tax fraud of French tax payers was not proven. UBS respected and followed its obligations under Swiss and French law as well as the European Tax Savings directive, which came into force in 2004.

UBS will appeal the verdict and evaluate whether the written decision requires any additional steps. Under French law, an appeal suspends the judgment of the trial court and leads to a transfer of the case to the Court of Appeals which then retries the case in its entirety.

UBS Group AG and UBS AG

Notice to investors

This document and the information contained herein are provided solely for information purposes, and are not to be construed as a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in Switzerland, the United States or any other jurisdiction. No investment decision relating to securities of or relating to UBS Group AG, UBS AG or their affiliates should be made on the basis of this document. Refer to UBS Group AG's fourth quarter 2018 report, UBS Group AG's and UBS AG's third quarter 2018 report and the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2017 for additional information. These reports are available at www.ubs.com/investors.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

This document contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. While these statements represent UBS's judgments and expectations concerning the matters described, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from UBS's expectations. Additional information about those factors is set forth in documents furnished and filings made by UBS with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including UBS Group AG's fourth quarter 2018 report, UBS Group AG's and UBS AG's third quarter 2018 report and the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2017. UBS undertakes no obligation to update the information contained herein. UBS specifically prohibits the redistribution or reproduction of this material in whole or in part without the prior written permission of UBS, and UBS accepts no liability whatsoever for the actions of third parties in this respect.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005528/en/

Contacts:

Investor contact

Switzerland: +41-44-234 41 00

Media contact

Switzerland: +41-44-234 85 00

UK: +44-207-567 47 14

Americas: +1-212-882 58 57

APAC: +852-297-1 82 00

www.ubs.com/media